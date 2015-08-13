Shaqiri fit and raring to go for Stoke

Xherdan Shaqiri cannot wait to get started on the latest chapter of his career as he eagerly anticipates making his first appearance for Stoke City.

The Switzerland international completed a club-record £12million move from Inter earlier this week and his arrival has created quite a stir around the club, with replica shirts adorned with his name and number selling fast.

Shaqiri is in line to make his Stoke debut at Tottenham on Saturday as Mark Hughes' side aim to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on the opening weekend, which the new recruit witnessed from the stands.

"It was always a big dream for me to play in the Premier League and I cannot wait to go on the pitch and do what I love to do," Shaqiri said on Thursday.

"I'm excited to be here and I cannot wait to start and play. It was very nice to be at the stadium on Sunday. Sadly the team didn't win but I saw a lot of good things from them.

"I knew beforehand that I wanted to come here though, it wasn't about what happened on the day.

"I've seen the training ground and it seems like the perfect club for me to work at. I have trained today and worked with the team. I think we have a very good team and that's the reason why I wanted to come here.

"The manager also wants to play good football and always wants to win which is very important to me.

"I have trained a lot with my ex-club and though I didn't play much I trained hard and I feel good.

"I'm really fit and I can start if needed. I feel really good at the moment."