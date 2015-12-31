Shaqiri goal a fluke, says team-mate Adam

Xherdan Shaqiri's wondergoal against Everton was unintentional, according to Stoke City team-mate Charlie Adam.

Switzerland winger Shaqiri produced a memorable first-time half-volley lob over a stranded Tim Howard in Stoke's 4-3 win on Monday.

However, in the aftermath of the match fans and pundits alike were engaged in a debate as to whether Shaqiri was intending to shoot or cross into the area.

Shaqiri insisted that the goal was no fluke, but Adam says the 24-year-old told him differently in the changing room.

"No, no way he meant it, I asked him after the game and he said he was trying to cross it for Marko [Arnautovic] in the middle and it was lucky," Adam told talkSPORT.

"It looks a great finish but I'm delighted for him because over the last few weeks he's been playing well but just needing the goals and he got two there at the weekend.

"So that'll settle him down now and he'll look forward to the rest of the season and hopefully he'll get a few more and a few assists."