Shaqiri loving life in Premier League

Stoke City's record signing Xherdan Shaqiri said he is perfectly suit to the Premier League, which he claims is the best in the world.

Shaqiri moved to Stoke from Inter in a deal worth a club record £12million in August and the Switzerland international has adapted to life quickly in England.

The 24-year-old has already become a fans' favourite at the Britannia Stadium following a number of impressive performances.

Shaqiri will be out to continue his good form when Stoke travel to Swansea City on Monday and the former Bayern Munich midfielder is relishing the physical demands of the Premier League.

"Since I have come here, since the first game, I have loved the football and I enjoy it a lot on the weekends," Shaqiri told Sky Sports.

"I am like a player who likes to go one against one, so the Premier League is perfect for me.

"The Premier League is more about power, speed and the players are tough. Italy is more tactical, while in Germany teams are more disciplined.

"English football is a little different to me but it is the best football in the world.

"Of course, I need some time to evolve in the team and understand all the players on the pitch but I am getting better.

"I am really involved with the team, the team have helped me a lot and the club is fantastic. The people that work here are very good, we are like a family and I like this. I am really happy to be here."