Shearer: Sturridge can have long England career

Liverpool forward Sturridge bagged 21 goals in 29 Premier League appearances last term in a break-out season.

And the 24-year-old has carried his form into the national team, scoring three times in his last five England appearances.

Shearer has backed Sturridge to start in England's FIFA World Cup opener against Italy and hopes he is confident enough to make himself irreplaceable to manager Roy Hodgson.

"I think there is no doubt he will start against Italy and so he should and then the rest is up to him," Shearer said at a Lucozade promotional event.

"And the quicker he feels that shirt is his then the better it will be for him and everyone because he will play with the belief and confidence that he is a top player.

"He has had a great season. He also feels at home at Liverpool which is probably why he is performing.

"He feels a big part of it now whereas at previous clubs he was a bit part player.

"He likes running in behind making darting little runs and his movement in the box is very good and his goal scoring for Liverpool has been fantastic.

"I hope he can keep it up because if he does he could be around for a few years."

England begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Italy in Manaus on June 14, with matches against Uruguay and Costa Rica to follow.