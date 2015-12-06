Sheffield Wednesday 0 Derby County 0: Defences on top at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County played out a 0-0 Championship draw at Hillsborough on Sunday.

The result means Derby – who still have the division's best defensive record - miss the chance to move into the top two and remain third.

Wednesday, meanwhile, edge up to seventh, but have now only won one of their last five Championship games.

Ross Wallace forced Lee Grant into an impressive low early save from the edge of the penalty area early on, but the best two chances of the game arrived in the last 10 minutes.

The visitors almost won it when Bradley Johnson struck the crossbar having been teed up from an indirect free-kick 10 yards out, before Glenn Loovens failed to find the target with an excellent headed opportunity at the other end.