Sherwood deserved more time at Villa, says Richards

Micah Richards says Aston Villa were too hasty in sacking Tim Sherwood despite their poor form in the Premier League.

Sherwood was sacked after last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Swansea City at Villa Park, a sixth successive league reverse bringing an end to his eight-month tenure at the club.

Richards – who was brought to the club by Sherwood in June – was full of praise for the outgoing manager, and credits him with restarting his career.

"I wish he had a little bit more time because I think he was on to a really good thing," he told Sky Sports News.

"Everyone believes we know everything before it comes out but we don't. It's obviously a decision the board have taken and it's one which you have to get on with.

"Tim Sherwood was unbelievable to me, he got me playing back to my best."

Former Lyon coach Remi Garde has been heavily linked with becoming Sherwood's replacement at the club, and Richards says the Frenchman could be a good choice given the make-up of Villa's squad.

He added: "The manager who comes in needs to be able to get us going straight away.

"We haven't got any time to settle in or blend in. We need to get going from the start. Whoever it is, whether it is Garde, let's hope they can do that.

"If they speak French obviously it is going to be easier for them [the players who arrived from France in the off-season] to understand how they want to play."