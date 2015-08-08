Sherwood hails matchwinner Gestede

Tim Sherwood hailed Aston Villa new boy Rudy Gestede's impact as his pre-season recruit came off the bench to secure all three points against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Villa struggled in their opening 45 minutes of the new Premier League season and were lucky to go into the break at Dean Court on level terms.

However, some words of inspiration from Sherwood and the introduction of Gestede lifted the visitors as his header from Ashley Westwood's snatched a 1-0 win with 18 minutes to play.

"We asked him to play a bit too long today, he has only trained with us for four or five days so I am delighted he could come on and have that sort of impact," Sherwood said of his matchwinner.

"I don't think our centre-backs are too happy defending against him in training, he attacks the ball for his life, he throws everything at it.

"He flies in and hurts people if they get in the way, he terrorises defence, doesn't give them a minute but he's not just a battering ram. He's very accurate with his heading and his hold up play is very, very good.

"He gives us another dimension."

Gestede himself was delighted to get off the mark on his first Villa outing since his switch from Blackburn Rovers.

He added: "It is a very good start, a good win because it is not easy to come here, it was a tough game, I had two chances and I scored one, so I am happy today.

"Bournemouth played a very good game, especially in the first half, but we started the second half well, it is not easy to win away from home but we'll take it. Three points is all we needed."