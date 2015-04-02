Sherwood unconcerned by Villa takeover talk

Owner Randy Lerner put the Premier League club up for the sale last May, but as yet a new buyer has not been found.

Reports have suggested that Villa are in talks with an interested party from United States, although no official word has arrived from the club or Lerner.

Manager Sherwood, though, is unconcerned by off-field issues and is focused purely on guiding Villa away from trouble with just three points separating them from 18th-placed Burnley.

"There's a buyer out there for Manchester United, it's going to have to be a rich one," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester United.

"Every club is for sale but I haven't heard anything, no.

"It's not a concern, I just have to do my job. My job is to prepare the team and keep them in the league this year."

Ahead of the visit to Old Trafford, Sherwood has been boosted by the return to training of quartet Ron Vlaar, Tom Cleverley, Joe Cole and Philippe Senderos.

"A few of them are medically fit now but physically they are still a bit behind," he added. "It's up to me to decide whether to throw them in at Old Trafford or wait for the games coming up.

"There's a few more bodies out on the training field that's for sure. Vlaar is back out there and so is Tom Cleverley which is good. Joe Cole and Philippe Senderos are training also."