Silva and Kompany set to start for Man City

Silva came through 23 minutes of City's 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory at Roma on Wednesday, which saw the Etihad Stadium outfit qualify for the knockout stages.

Captain Kompany, meanwhile, has been absent for two matches with a hamstring injury, but manager Manuel Pellegrini is hopeful that both could be fit enough to start this weekend.

"We will see tomorrow," he said on Friday. "[Silva] didn't feel any pain in the knee from the 30 minutes [in Rome], so I think he will be fit.

"Kompany is in the squad list, so I don't think he will have any problem to play."

The news will come as a boost to City, who are currently adapting to life without star striker Sergio Aguero - ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

But Pellegrini believes his team have the resources to cope without the Argentina forward.

"Sergio is a very important player, but I don’' think this team depends just on Aguero," he added.

Pellegrini also expressed his desire to see Joe Hart and James Milner agree new deals at the club, following reports the duo were close to signing.