Manchester United looking to sign PSG star following his Club World Cup horror show: report

Manchester United are in uncharted waters this summer.

The club are coming off the back of their worst-ever Premier League campaign and have no European football. While the latter has happened before, the former means their stock in global football has fallen considerably, making it harder to sign their top targets.

The signing of Matheus Cunha proved that Manchester United's pulling power still exists, but they have struggled to nail down any target since, evidenced by the stalling of a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

Club World Cup horror show may lead to a market opportunity for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim in pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbeumo and Cunha would represent some movement towards a major squad rebuild, which they are in desperate need of.

It may therefore lead them to 'market opportunities,' where players maybe go for cheaper or become available based on the situation at their current club.

Manchester United have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first of them maybe be Lucas Beraldo from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Brazilian was signed with a lot of hype surrounding him, but has failed to really impress Luis Enrique this season. The Club World Cup final may have been the tipping point, after he was singled out for criticism following PSG's below par defensive display.

According to the report, Manchester United believe he still has plenty of potential and could develop into a top player away from the spotlight of PSG and may prepare a bid in the coming weeks.

Transfermarkt currently value Beraldo at €25 million.

Cole Palmer and Lucas Beraldo battle for the ball in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst it wouldn't necessarily be a statement signing it would represent good business by Manchester United.

The club are in the process of cost-cutting, and this would certainly fall in line with that, as it would be completed at a far lower price than many other transfers this summer.