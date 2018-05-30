Silva backs Fabinho to shine at Liverpool

Liverpool signing Fabinho will have no problems adapting to the Premier League, according to Brazil defender Thiago Silva.

Fabinho's move to Anfield from Monaco – for a reported €50million – was confirmed on Monday.

The 24-year-old, a four-time Brazil international, has spent the past five seasons in Ligue 1, helping Monaco to the title in 2016-17.

Silva believes Fabinho will need little time to settle in to life in the Premier League, while talking up his versatility.

"First of all, I think that [Fabinho] is really smart. He's a really technical player and I'm sure that he will adapt to the Premier League as soon as he arrives," he told a news conference in London on Tuesday.

"He changed his position at Monaco, he was a right-back, now he's a midfielder.

"I don't know how [manager Jurgen] Klopp is thinking about using him but I think he can help Liverpool in both ways."

Fabinho made 34 league appearances for Monaco last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.