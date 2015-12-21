Silva: City experience crucial in title crace

David Silva believes Manchester City's Premier League-winning experience could be crucial in deciding the fate of this season's title.

City are currently locked in a three-way battle with Arsenal and unlikely leaders Leicester City, who confirmed top spot for Christmas with a 3-2 win at Everton on Saturday.

Silva's City take on Arsenal on Monday and the Spanish maestro believes the game will see two genuine contenders going head to head.

"It is an important game but not one that will define anything. Arsenal are clearly a very strong team but Leicester are playing very well, so both really are direct rivals," Silva told the Guardian.

"You can't discount Leicester because they are producing great performances every week. They are confident and winning their games.

"Perhaps Arsenal's players have the edge [over Leicester] in experience, they have everything they need to challenge for the title and they have some players coming back from injury, too."

But when it comes to title-winning experience, City are clearly in front of the other two in recent years, having won the Premier League twice in the last four seasons.

"When you know you have done it already it gives you confidence," Silva said.

"You can use the experience to keep on winning."