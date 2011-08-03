Silva: Door open for Tevez return

Tevez has repeatedly stated his desire to leave the North West in order to be closer to his children in Argentina, but none of the clubs interested in him appear either willing or able to meet City’s asking price, thought to be in excess of £40 million.

If a move fails to materialise soon, Tevez will be forced to return to City for the start of the Premier League season. But Silva does not believed the speculation has affected the Argentine striker’s relationship with the rest of the squad.

When asked whether a possible Tevez return would cause friction within the City camp, Silva replied: "I don't think so.

"We know Carlos well. I haven't spoken to him because he has been on his holidays. I understand him.

"When he's on holiday you have time to relax. That way, when he comes back, he is refreshed again and can't wait to start playing again.

"If he stays with us, then that is great. There are a lot of competitions this season and he would help. It's easy to create an understanding with him."

City have become the talking point of this summer’s transfer window with the £38 million signing of exciting young striker Sergio Aguero, and Silva revealed he is looking forward to seeing his new team-mate in action.

"Aguero is a brilliant player," he added. "He will turn out very well in the Premier League and he can really help us this season with his pace and goals."

