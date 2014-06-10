Silva willing to adapt roles to get Spain action

The Manchester City star started Spain's two pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies on the bench as Vicente del Bosque learned more about his team ahead of Brazil 2014.

Silva said he would ideally play behind the striker, as he does in the Premier League, but was happy to change roles if needed.

"I like to play behind the striker. I have been playing there this year with Manchester City and I feel really good," he told a news conference on Monday.

"Anyway, I have played in a lot of positions for the national squad and I just try to adapt myself. In regards to our strikers, we have really good strikers, so I can play with any of them."

Silva starred at Euro 2012 with two goals and three assists, while he only played a limited role during Spain's successful 2010 World Cup campaign.

The 28-year-old also helped Spain to their Euro 2008 title, the start of their run of becoming the first team to win three straight major tournaments.

Silva said he would continue pushing for a spot but it was ultimately up to Del Bosque to pick his team.

"I've always earned my place in the team. I have played in two European Championships and in the World Cup where I didn't play a lot, but I did in the Euros," he said.

"And now it will be the coach who decides. I just have to wait my opportunity to do everything well and keep playing at a high level, and everything will be OK."

Despite their recent dominance, Spain have started the past two major tournaments with a draw and a loss.

Silva said a win in their opener against the Netherlands on Friday would be a 'big step'.

"The first game is always is very important, although we lost the first game in the last World Cup and went on to win," he said.

"But we know we will take a big step if we win the first game."