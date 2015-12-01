Silver screen awaits for Vardy?

Jamie Vardy is in talks to turn his Cinderella story rise to Premier League stardom into a Hollywood blockbuster.

Four years on from playing non-league football for Fleetwood Town, the Leicester City striker hit one of the most significant goals in the decorated history of England's top-flight on Saturday.

His first-half strike against Manchester United represented the 11th successive league game in which Vardy had netted, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record.

And his agent, John Morris, has revealed details of preliminary discussions to take the tale to the big screen.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “There have been initial talks with Adrian regarding the film and this is something that could happen in the future.

“However, the focus is, and always will be, on Jamie’s football and him scoring goals for Leicester.

"He's totally focused on that and all he is thinking about is Swansea this Saturday."