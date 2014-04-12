Simeone calls for Atleti focus

Atletico reached their first semi-final of the continent's premier club competition since 1973-74 with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Barca at a raucous Vicente Calderon on Wednesday, with Koke's early volley proving enough to earn a 2-1 aggregate success.

Simeone's side, who will face Chelsea in the Champions League last four later this month, remain on course for a remarkable double, as they sit a point clear of Barca and three ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with six games left.

Their next domestic assignment comes in the form of a trip to relegation-threatened neighbours Getafe on Sunday.

Cosmin Contra's team are on a dismal run of form, collecting just one win in their last 18 league fixtures to leave them in 18th place. Atleti, meanwhile, have reeled off six league wins in a row, conceding just once in that sequence.

However, despite their contrasting recent fortunes, Simeone has insisted that his players must concentrate fully on the clash at Coliseum Alfonso Perez - where they have failed to win on their last five visits - and not let their thoughts wander to their glamour tie with Chelsea.

"We are competing very well in La Liga - as I have always said, La Liga has been very important for us since the start of the season," said the Argentinian.

"Tomorrow we'll face a difficult game, Getafe have things to play for as well. We know them - every time they play against us they make a huge effort.

"It will be a competitive match, and we are only focused on this, so we hope to respond in the best way.

"They (Getafe) can feel a bit anxious because of their situation, but at the same time motivated to play Atletico. I expect a dangerous rival."