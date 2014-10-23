Simeone encouraged by Griezmann form

France striker Griezmann scored only his second goal for the Spanish champions in a 5-0 UEFA Champions League hammering of Malmo on Wednesday.

Griezmann has not been at his best since arriving at Vicente Calderon from Real Sociedad in July and the 23-year-old has not yet opened his La Liga account for the Madrid club.

Atletico coach Simeone believes Griezmann is finding his feet in his new surroundings following an impressive display against Malmo.

The Argentine said: "Griezmann was anxious to score, like any other forward. He did a good job and is now closer to the player we need and the player he actually is.

"Beyond the goal, what I liked the most was his work, his attitude, his defensive participation, how he got involved in the team's needs, their slips and their through-balls.

"He played a very good match from the movements."