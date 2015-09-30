Simeone excited by Correa potential

Diego Simeone believes Angel Correa has the potential to offer more to Atletico Madrid than former striker Sergio Aguero during his time at Vicente Calderon.

Correa has impressed Simeone in the opening weeks of the new season with his energy up front for Atleti, while also showing he can link up play by dropping deep.

The 20-year-old has had to wait for his time to shine at Atleti after suffering a heart problem last season, but – having opened his account for the new campaign against Eibar – he is beginning to show his potential.

And Simeone is so impressed he has suggested the youngster could prove to be a better all-round player than Aguero, who scored 100 goals in 230 appearances during his five years at the club.

"They seem different to me," he told Sport when asked about comparisons between the pair.

"One [Aguero] is more a pure forward, a number nine, and Angel breaks down the wings, moves between the lines, is improving and we hope that with this improvement the team will have different options.

"Angel can play in any part of the pitch, as a third forward out wide, or up front if needed. Kun is more a finisher of moves."