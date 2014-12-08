Simeone expects gruelling Juventus clash

The two sides will compete for first place in UEFA Champions League Group A in Turin, with Juve eyeing revenge for defeat in Madrid back in September.

Massimiliano Allegri's side lost 1-0 at the Vicente Calderon, and the Spanish champions sit three points clear of their opponents at the top of the pool.

But victory by two goals will see Juve join Atletico on 12 points and clinch top spot on a superior head-to-head record.

And Simeone has no doubt that the clash at Juventus Stadium will provide his team with a stern examination.

"It [the match] is important for the group hierarchy," the Argentinian told his pre-match media briefing on Monday. "At home they are even stronger, with a very good atmosphere.

"We have to play with our heads. What we're going to find here will be very different [to their previous meeting], it is not going to be like what we have experienced in other stadiums.

"Tomorrow's game is different, with respect to those who we have already played [Olympiacos and Malmo].

"It is also very important to see who finishes first, who finishes second and also to see who will get through the group, because if Juventus lose they may not get through [Olympiakos need an eight-goal swing to progress].

"Juventus for their history are not allowed to not qualify. All this will be in the game, on the field. We have to play the game well."