Simeone expects Real Madrid to be cautious in '50-50' final

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Real Madrid will look to defend and hit his side on the break in a Champions League final that is "50-50".

Simeone's team saw off Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, while their arch-rivals beat Manchester City to set up a repeat of the 2013-14 showpiece in Lisbon, which Los Merengues won 4-1.

Madrid employed safety-first tactics to defeat City 1-0 over two legs, and Simeone expects more of the same at San Siro next week.

"I expect Madrid to approach the game like they did the tie with Manchester City. I think they will be cautious," the Argentinian told a news conference on Saturday.

"Casemiro gives them defensive strength. They will play on the counter-attack, like they have been doing in every game in the Champions League. Madrid were very strong tactically against City and they will put in a similar performance.

"We have a different style altogether. It's fantastic. Our style is something new. We will play our own game and I think it will be an intense game. I respect everyone's opinion about our style and criticism can help you improve.

"We are trying to get the most out of our players with our style - that is all that matters.

"It will be 50-50. We both have an equal chance of winning it. We are determined to win."