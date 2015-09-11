Simeone: Griezmann can become one of the world's best

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone believes that Antoine Griezmann has the ability to become one of the world's elite players.

The 24-year-old France international scored the winner in Atletico's opening day victory over La Liga new boys Las Palmas, and was instrumental in their 3-0 win at Sevilla last time out.

Griezmann, who joined Simeone's side from fellow La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in 2014, scored 25 goals and assisted a further six last term, and his manager is confident he can become one of the best forwards in world football.

"He always challenges himself, which is very important in the life of any person, whenever one puts that one themselves they have to work to get a result," he said ahead of Atletico's clash with Barcelona on Saturday.

"Antoine has grown tremendously. He's a young guy with great enthusiasm, eager to make progress and have a lot of things athletically speaking to be in the best level of all.

"Hopefully the result of work and regularity of game gives you the chance to be in such an important place as he looks. He has the natural ability to get to the top, of that I am not doubtful."