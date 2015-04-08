Simeone hails Griezmann and Torres partnership

After a Mikel Gonzalez own goal, Griezmann took his La Liga tally for the season to 16 as Atletico extended their unbeaten streak in the top flight to seven matches.

The run has kept Atletico's bid for a top-three finish alive, with Simeone left impressed by the partnership formed between Griezmann and Torres amid the injury-enforced absence of Mario Mandzukic.

"[Griezmann's] back scoring, which is exactly what we needed from him and he worked for the team," Simeone said of the 24-year-old.

"We're delighted that he is back among the goals and I hope he continues this upward trajectory. He's got a lot ahead of him; he's still only young.

"[Torres] is also looking good to me. He's working at what the team needs.

"He makes the rival defenders work harder and that frees up Griezmann, because most of the attention is on him."

Atletico now lead fourth-placed Valencia by four points, having played a game more than Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with Sevilla also in the chasing pack.

"A few teams have been fairly consistent this season," Simeone added.

"Sevilla are winning their games and that means that securing third place is going to be very complicated.

"Now Valencia are obliged to win in Bilbao [on Thursday]. Every matchday is a final now and nothing will be decided until the last day."