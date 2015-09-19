Simeone hails Oliver and Correa impact

Diego Simeone paid tribute to substitutes Angel Correa and Oliver Torres after his Atletico Madrid side beat Eibar 2-0 on Saturday.

Correa struck his first Liga goal just a minute after being brought on in the second half, before he set up Fernando Torres - who came on at half-time - to double the advantage in the closing stages.

And Simeone was delighted with the impact made by the rising Argentina star and 20-year-old Oliver, who impressed throughout his 45-minute spell.

"In the first half we had three clear chances, we couldn't score, but we played more in their area than in ours," head coach Simeone said.

"After the break we relied on people who could break forward. Oliver gave us more control of the ball and Correa carried us in attack. They're great for that.

"He's a dominant player, especially around the area, and he has a goal. He came on at an important moment, the team needed an individual action against an opponent who work well defensively. In the end, the changes went well for us."

Simeone hauled off Jackson Martinez and Luciano Vietto at half-time after they missed a number of opportunities at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, but he refused to criticise their efforts.

"There's nothing missing. They're working very well and we're a team in which individuals are at the service of the collective," he said.

Correa himself was delighted to score the opener and is confident Atletico are well placed to challenge on all fronts this term.

He told Canal Plus: "We knew it was going to be a fight. We got the win through strength.

"My goal is very important, the best thing is that I helped to secure the victory, I have to continue like this.

"We have a good rhythm because we had a good pre-season with the boss. We're ready for everything."