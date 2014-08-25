Simeone handed eight-game touchline ban

The Argentine was sent from the touchline due to his over-exuberant protests in the 25th minute of the match against Real Madrid on Friday, and was seen to tap the fourth official on the back of the head twice in the aftermath.

Atletico went on to win the two-legged encounter 2-1 on aggregate, but Simeone's behaviour was expected to land him in hot water.

After eventually making his way down the tunnel, Simeone continued to flout the rules by making his way into the stands to watch the remainder of the encounter.

And the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) slapped Simeone - facing four different charges - with an eight-match suspension on Monday.

He will also be required to pay more than €4,000 in fines.

The suspension will see him missing from the dugout until October, sitting out Atleti's trip to Real on September 13.

Simeone has 10 days to appeal against his punishment.