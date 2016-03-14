Simeone hopeful of more from Griezmann

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone urged Antoine Griezmann to continue inspiring his team ahead of their meeting with PSV.

The France international has scored in four consecutive La Liga games, keeping Atletico second in the table, and has netted 23 times in all competitions this term.

Atletico are well-placed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, having claimed a 0-0 draw at PSV in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Ahead of Tuesday's second leg, Simeone was hopeful Griezmann would continue leading Atletico.

"I hope Griezmann keeps responding in terms of what the team ask of him," he told a news conference.

"I am convinced that the team makes all of the players better."

With Griezmann and co in form, Atletico have gone on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Simeone sees no reason why that cannot continue, saying: "We have responded by showing some really good consistency lately and we want to continue along those lines tomorrow."

The Argentinian coach revealed he was considering playing a 4-3-3, most worried about what his side's Dutch opponents can produce on the break.

"PSV's best virtue is their counter-attack. They work really well with spaces, with players moving forward from midfield and also on set-pieces," Simeone added.

"I imagine an important match because they are two different systems, with similar references, but different."