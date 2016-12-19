Simeone: I'm with Atletico because I want to be

Diego Simeone insists he still wants to be at Atletico Madrid as he celebrates reaching his five-year anniversary as the club's head coach.

Later this week, half a decade will have passed since Simeone's appointment, which kicked off a reign that has seen him win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, as well as reach two Champions League finals.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Inter having shortened his contract by two years, meaning it now expires in 2018.

But Simeone does not think his commitment to Atletico can be called into question.

"I haven't seen my kids every day for five years, so if I am still here it is because I want to be," he said ahead of Tuesday's Copa del Rey tie against Guijuelo.

"It isn't easy to keep working and improving after five years at this level.

"I hope we keep coming out of the dressing room with the same energy until everything is said and done."

Simeone has been proud of Atletico's accomplishments in 2016 - they lost out to city rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League final and finished just three points behind champions Barcelona in LaLiga.

This season the club are faring worse and sit sixth, although they topped a Champions League group that included Bayern Munich.

"I think it was a very important year for the club, for the players and for the fans," said Simeone.

"The best thing about football is that it transmits emotions - after that you can win, lose or draw.

"But I believe the most important thing and what stays with you are the emotions you can transmit to your people and your club. I think this group did it again.

"I feel like I thrive when facing difficulties but we need to be more consistent in LaLiga.

"We will go as far as we want to through our work ethic, perseverance and willpower."