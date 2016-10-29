Simeone 'laughs' at idea Atletico attack more this season

Diego Simeone scoffed at claims Atletico Madrid are a more attacking team this season after they beat Malaga 4-2.

Two goals apiece for Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Gameiro sealed the victory, despite having Stefan Savic sent off at the Vicente Calderon.

The emphatic win lifted Atletico to third in LaLiga and is the fourth occasion they have scored four or more goals in just eight league games - a feat they managed just once last season.

But the Argentine coach rubbished the idea that Atletico are taking a more attacking approach.

"I laugh when people say that only now are we an attacking team and that only now do we play well," Simeone told a media conference.

He says the victory over 11th-placed Malaga was the result of hard work.

"It was a difficult game, but we controlled it well," he said.

"It was a deserved victory, but a hard-fought one.

"With a 3-2 scoreline it can always be dangerous.

"The most difficult part of the match, when we had a man disadvantage, was solved by structure."