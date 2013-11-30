Simeone not getting carried away with form

Simeone's side trumped Elche 2-0 on Saturday to claim their 13th win from 15 La Liga matches this term, while also extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine game.

The victory took Atletico to 40 points, level with league leaders Barcelona, although the Catalans have a game in hand.

Although Simeone is glad his team can give his club's fans some joy, the Argentine maintained his players must remain focused.

"After the effort the players put in in Russia (in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday), they responded very well today," Simeone said.

"I believe this is a great time for Atletico Madrid fans, I would imagine they are very happy but we have to distance ourselves from this fact.

"We have to take each match as it comes. This philosophy works well for us, as it means we can concentrate on the next challenge.

"We will need to analyse everything else as the league keeps running and until the competition comes to an end."

Simeone has not selected the same starting 11 in Atletico's nine-game unbeaten run and the 43-year-old hailed the mentality within his squad and his players' ability to step up and get the job done when involved.

"The mentality within the group is the best thing that we've developed," Simeone said.

"We have been able to generate an internal competition. We can compete externally like this because of the competitiveness that comes from within.

"Today, some other players went onto the pitch and they could provide us with solutions.

"These aspects are very important for the team, even more for developing the group mentality, because we need this competition and it is a very healthy sign."