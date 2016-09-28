Simeone proud of 'one of the best' wins

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone revelled in his side's win over Bayern Munich, describing it as one of the club's best under his guidance.

A first-half goal from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco saw Atletico to a 1-0 victory against the Bundesliga giants on Wednesday.

He may have led Atletico to a La Liga title and two Champions League finals, but Simeone was particularly proud of their latest win.

"I feel lucky to be manager of this club. It is a club with passion and a promise to play every game as we want. Today I liked everything," he said, via UEFA.

"We pressed them well, when we sat back and set up for the counter we did it well. When we had to suffer we did.

"We were intense for the 90 minutes against a very hard side and it is one of the best achievements since I've been here at Atletico Madrid."

Carrasco scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes before half-time, his shot hitting the inside of the post and going in.

Simeone, who saw Antoine Griezmann miss a late penalty, lauded his defence, particularly centre-backs Diego Godin and Stefan Savic.

"The teamwork today was brilliant. Such intelligence, intensity, winning the ball back and counter-attacking," he said.

"Savic and Godin were brilliant. We have four brilliant centre-backs who I think are the best in the world."

Atletico are top of Group D with six points after their win, sitting three clear of Bayern.