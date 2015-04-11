Simeone takes positives from Malaga draw

The Spanish champions needed a late Antoine Griezmann leveller to salvage a point after the France striker's opener had been cancelled out by a Fernando Torres own-goal and Samu's second-half effort.

Simeone saw the draw as a point gained for his third-placed side, who remain four points ahead of Sevilla following their draw with Barcelona and have the same margin over Valencia - who play Levante on Monday..

"The game had different stages, in the first half we could have done more damage than we did," the Argentinean explained.

"It appeared that at 2-1 a result would prove difficult but we were able to respond again though in a tough match and Saul's input in midfield gave us more energy.

"The truth is that there are different opinions in this room. Some will think that this point was very good to reach the Champions League and the others will think that it is a stumble.

"I think it's an important point that helps us in our championship, the one with Sevilla and Valencia."