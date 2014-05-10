Simeone: There is no title pressure on Atletico

The Argentine was playing for the club the last time they were crowned Spanish champions and he goes into Sunday's home fixture with Malaga knowing a win, combined with Barcelona failing to beat Elche, will see Atletico pick up a 10th league crown.

Despite being so close to glory, Simeone claims his Atletico players are in a relaxed frame of mind.

"There is no pressure, only responsibility," he said.

"This is a great moment. All of us who work in football want to reach important situations like this one.

"We will live the moment as we should and we will continue working in order to continue doing things well.

"Our way of playing has been based on the collective unit and the team for a long time.

"We need to keep going, without looking ahead and hoping. That is the best way to prepare for this period.

"Our future and destiny is marked out for us moving forward. We just need to do what we have to do."

Atletico still have doubts over the fitness of Diego Costa, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury, and Simeone is unsure whether the 36-goal striker will be available for Sunday.

"Costa is feeling better and more comfortable," he said.

"We will do some tests on him before the match to see whether he is ready."