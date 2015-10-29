Simeone warns Atleti youngsters not to drop standards

Diego Simeone has warned young stars Yannick Carrasco, Oliver Torres and Saul that they must not rest on their laurels after impressing for Atletico Madrid this term.

Carrasco - who joined from Monaco in the close-season - was on target as Atletico beat Valencia 2-1 at Vicente Calderon last weekend, a result that left the capital club just two points off top spot in La Liga.

The 22-year-old is not the only youngster enjoying plenty of game this season, with Torres and Saul, both 20, also earning plaudits for their performances.

But head coach Simeone will not allow a drop in standards.

"He [Carrasco] provides options on either wing and has also played as a forward," he said ahead of Friday's trip to Deportivo La Coruna.

"Oliver has started the league campaign well and Saul always works hard and can score too.

"It's a great raft of talent but none of these players can rest on their laurels.

"The season after we won the league title was complicated, we competed well but it was hard. We achieved our pre-season objectives and now we're getting used to a new bunch of young promising players.

"That in itself assures nothing however. What we need to do is read and interpret each game, what has gone before counts for little.

"They have to know that being in an important club like Atletico you will be valued for what you will do rather than for what you already did."