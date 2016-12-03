Simeone will go to Inter, says son Giovanni

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is highly likely to take charge of Inter in future, according to his son Giovanni.

The 46-year-old has stated on a number of occasions that he would relish the chance to return to the club where he won the UEFA Cup as a player in 1998, even confirming in April this year that he has held talks with Inter sporting director and former team-mate Javier Zanetti.

Simeone considered leaving Atletico following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid at the end of last season and speculation has grown that he could quit the club at the end of the season after he negotiated to have his contract reduced by two years in September.

And his son, who plays in Serie A for Genoa, expects the former Argentina international to move back to Italian shores.

"My dad will sign for Inter at some point," he told Onda Cero. "I hope so. He's very happy at Atletico, but Inter could happen in the future."

Atletico were held to a 0-0 draw by Espanyol on Saturday, a result that leaves them nine points behind their city rivals, who top LaLiga after 14 games.