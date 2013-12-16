Simunic to miss World Cup after 10-match ban
Croatia defender Josip Simunic will miss the FIFA World Cup finals after being given a 10-match ban by FIFA for "discriminatory behaviour."
The 35-year-old's international career could be over, with football's governing body having punished him for controversial chants he made after Croatia qualified for next year's finals with a play-off victory over Iceland in November.
Using a microphone to address fans in Zagreb, Simunic shouted: "For the homeland". In response to Simunic's call, the fans replied: "Ready!"
The call was used by the Croatian pro-Nazi puppet regime, the Ustashas, who ruled the state when thousands of people were killed in concentration camps during World War II.
