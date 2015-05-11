Sinclair foresees bright future for Liverpool

Jerome Sinclair believes he can be part of a group of young talent to become established in Liverpool's first team after making his Premier League debut against Chelsea on Sunday.

The teenage striker came off the bench to replace Rickie Lambert in the 68th minute of the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

And Sinclair, who made his debut in a League Cup game against West Brom in September 2012, praised manager Brendan Rodgers for showing faith in young players at Anfield.

"For me to make that Premier League debut, it was a really great moment," the 18-year-old told Liverpool's official website.

"The manager told me to go out and work hard. So I just got out there and tried to make sure I put all my effort in, tried to be good and simple when I got on the ball and just tried to give a good impression of myself.

"We've got an array of young talent at Liverpool. So for me to get the chance to play was really good. I know there's a lot more young players coming through and they're all going to be good enough to play for Liverpool, so the future is really bright.

"You can see that with the philosophy that the manager has - if young players are showing that they have talent, then he's willing to put them in and give him a go, which is rare for a big club such as Liverpool.

"All the young players at Liverpool know that we really do have a chance."