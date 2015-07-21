Sinclair sets up Villa win

Scott Sinclair and Jerel Sellars gave Aston Villa their first victory of pre-season as they ran out 2-0 winners against Swindon Town at the County Ground.

With Fabian Delph having already departed the club and Christian Benteke seemingly following him out of the door, Villa were finally able to concentrate on their football as goals in either half sealed Tuesday's win.

Having failed to come out on top of either training match during their trip to Portugal, Villa needed a boost on their return home and got it just before the half hour thanks to Sinclair.

The hosts failed to deal with an Alan Hutton cross from the right, allowing Gabriel Agbonlahor to find Sinclair for an easy tap-in from six yards.

Although Villa – who had new signing Jordan Amavi in their starting line-up – did not have full control of proceedings, young goalkeeper Jed Steer was rarely tested by the League One opposition.

The Premier League side's win was confirmed eight minutes from time when an underhit backpass forced a poor clearance from Swindon's trialist goalkeeper, the ball dropping to Sellars to roll into the unguarded net.

Villa travel to Walsall for their next pre-season test on Saturday, by which time Benteke may have completed his anticipated move to Anfield.