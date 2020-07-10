Sing when you’re winning! Ainsworth to release song if Wycombe secure promotion

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth says “there’s every chance” he will release a commemorative song if his side strike the right note by making history at Wembley.

The Chairboys go into Monday’s Sky Bet League One play-off final against local rivals Oxford with a chance of reaching the second tier for the first time in the club’s 133-year existence.

Musician Ainsworth, who has cancelled band practice with his group ‘The Cold Blooded Hearts’ to be at the national stadium, released a cover of Dion’s ‘The Wanderer’ last October to mark becoming English football’s longest-serving manager.

While the 47-year-old is taking nothing for granted, he admits promotion to the Championship could prompt a celebratory return to the recording studio.

“Listen, there’s every chance but let’s get there first. I don’t ever want to be presumptuous,” he said.

“We’ve got a hell of a lot of work to do from now until Monday. We need to be totally happy that we’re ready for that game.

“You know me, I’m always up for it so if we manage to get up into the Championship then something will happen I’m sure but at the moment I’m just totally focused on Wembley.”

Ainsworth has been forced to scrap rehearsals for the second successive week. He was unavailable on Monday as Wycombe were busy securing a 6-3 aggregate success over Fleetwood in the play-off semi-finals.

He added: “I had to make a call to the band. We cancelled last Monday because of the Fleetwood game and I said, ‘You know what guys, I’m really hoping I’m cancelling next Monday as well’.

“I’m glad to say that my bass guitarist and my lead guitarist accepted the fact. I’m sure the Monday after we’ll be back at it, that’s just what we are.”