Sing when you’re winning? Ed Sheeran joins the musicians who had a ball

Ed Sheeran’s decision to become Ipswich’s shirt sponsor is not the first foray into the field from the music industry.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look a some of the other acts who used their names and wealth to bolster football clubs.

Super Furry Animals

Gruff Rhys of the Super Furry Animals, who sponsored Cardiff (Steve Parsons)

The Welsh band agreed a five-figure deal to back then Division Two Cardiff’s bid for European qualification via the FAW Cup in 1999. Their name adorned the club’s shirts throughout the cup campaign, although City came up just short when they were beaten 2-0 by Wrexham in the final.

Bad Manners/The Libertines

Singer Buster Bloodvessel, pictured here tucking into spaghetti at Fatso’s Pasta Joint in London, gave his support to Margate (PA)

Ska outfit Bad Manners came to the aid of Southern League Margate, where frontman Buster Bloodvessel took a seat on the board, in 1996. The larger-than-life frontman briefly ran a hotel in the Kent coastal town catering for the more generously-proportioned guest, and named it Fatty Towers. Indie rock band The Libertines also got involved with the club in 2018 when they sponsored the team’s shirts.

Wet Wet Wet

Wet Wet Wet sponsored Clydebank during the 1990s (Tim Whitby/PA)

In 1993, the Scottish four-piece, who had enjoyed a string of big hits, took over as principal sponsors of First Division Clydebank on a two-year deal. As part of the arrangement, singer Marti Pellow and his band-mates, who were all from the area, were granted free admission to home games.

Fatboy Slim

Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim in the stands at the AMEX Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Long-standing Brighton supporter Fatboy Slim – or Norman Cook to his friends – was delighted when his label, Skint Records, decided to sponsor the Seagulls in 1999. The company’s name was an appropriate addition to the club’s shirts at the time following a difficult spell in their history which saw their home for 95 years, the Goldstone Ground, sold.

Motorhead

Lemmy of Motorhead answered the call of an old friend to back the Greenbank Under-10s B team (Yui Mok/PA)

The Greenbank Under-10s B team pulled off a coup in 2006 when they managed to get Motorhead on board. The Lincoln side, who ran out to Ace of Spades, got the support of the heavy metal band after manager Gary Weight contacted frontman Lemmy, an old friend.