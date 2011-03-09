Singapore FA director banned for pushing ref

Slobodan Pavkovic, who is also a coach of S-League side Young Lions, was sent off for manhandling referee Sukhbir Singh in a match against Geylang United on Thursday, watched by Brazilian great Pele and former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona.

"I deeply regret my actions and I fully accept the punishment meted out by FAS," Serbian Pavkovic said in a statement.

"I approached the referee immediately after the match to apologise in person and the next day met FAS management, coaches and players to personally apologise to them as well.

Pavkovic, who has held the FAS role for three years, must also attend an S. League disciplinary committee on Tuesday.