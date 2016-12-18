Sissoko's 'impossible' red card escape stuns Dyche

Sean Dyche was left exasperated after referee Kevin Friend failed to send Moussa Sissoko off for a high challenge in Burnley's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

Sissoko, a second-half substitute for Mousa Dembele, was booked for catching Stephen Ward with a strong and high tackle which angered Burnley 20 minutes from time.

And just one minute later he played a pivotal role in Spurs' winner, charging through the centre and picking out Danny Rose, who supplied a crisp finish.

But Dyche is adamant that the Frenchman should not have been on the pitch to play that pass.

"How they didn't get a man sent off is impossible," he told reporters. "We are told that a high foot is a sending off.

"I don't want go on about the referee but Moussa Sissoko has to go off and he sets up the second goal - obviously I am very disappointed about that.

"It was a blind challenge, a high challenge and simply a red card."

Dyche felt the result in general was "cruel", insisting that Burnley gave a good account of themselves in a difficult fixture.

"It is very cruel," he added. "We were very good.

"A lot has been made of our away form but first half we were excellent and in the second we were at least decent against a top side.

"They are a top-class side but we do need the rub of the green. My player's [Ward] reaction to a clear sending off is he gets up.

"If he does 14 rolls then the ref is under pressure. It is a clear sending off in my opinion."