Skripnik sacked by Bremen after third straight loss

Bundesliga side Werder Bremen have announced the sacking of Viktor Skripnik after their 4-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Bremen have lost all three of their Bundesliga matches this season, while third-tier outfit Sportfreunde Lotte knocked them out of the DFB-Pokal.

Skripnik's assistants Torsten Frings and Florian Kohfeldt have also been let go by the club, with Alexander Nouri placed in charge while a successor to Skripnik is found, but sporting director Frank Baumann insisted the Under-23 coach is a temporary solution.

"It was ultimately my decision as sporting director, but it was one supported by the entire board," Baumann told a news conference on Sunday.

"It wasn't an easy decision for us, but it was one we had to make to prevent our start to the season getting even worse.

"Nouri is a temporary solution. We will explore our options, and have clear requirements. We won't be giving any names.

"It is possible that Skripnik and his assistant coaches will return to Werder at some point in the future."