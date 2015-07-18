Skrzybski double downs wasteful Palace

A wasteful Crystal Palace were beaten 2-0 by German second-tier side Union Berlin in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

Union made the most of Palace's failings in front of goal, with Steven Skrzybski at the double to give them an excellent win in their final match before their 2.Bundesliga campaign begins next weekend.

Alan Pardew's team included plenty of experience, with the likes of Mile Jedinak, James McArthur and Jason Puncheon starting, but they struggled to assert themselves.

McArthur should have tested Union goalkeeper Daniel Haas 17 minutes in, but he could only head over from seven yards.

Clear-cut opportunities were rare at both ends of the pitch before the break and Pardew subsequently introduced new signing Yohan Cabaye and Yannick Bolasie - among others - at the interval.

But Union broke the deadlock within 10 minute of the restart, Skrzybski tucking a neat finish into the bottom-left corner.

Palace began to threaten again in the final 20 minutes, with Fraizer Campbell slicing wide and Sullay Kaikai hitting the crossbar from distance.

But Union ultimately wrapped things up two minutes from time, Skrzybski capitalising on a defensive mix up to slot home his second.