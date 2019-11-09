Slaven Bilic salutes his battling Baggies

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was proud of his side’s performance to grind out a 1-0 win over Hull and stay top of the Championship.

The Baggies were not entirely comfortable at the KCOM Stadium and they almost fell behind when Kamil Grosicki missed the target after being put through on goal.

However, when Jake Livermore’s vicious effort from outside the edge of the area beat George Long in the 28th minute, it was clear there was only going to be one winner.

Grady Diangana spurned a fine effort in the second half, but ultimately West Brom did enough to seal the win and maintain their two-point cushion at the summit.

“Credit to both teams,” Bilic said after the game. “The work-rate, it was a good game and it was a game which two teams came into with confidence, both teams have had a great run in the last few games.

“We expected that from them, they are very good at transitions, the way they had their chance with Grosicki, it’s typical Hull.

“All in all it was a good performance for us, the only thing that was missing was the second goal, we created not too many clear cuts, apart from Grady’s chance.

“But mainly because of the result, you are suffering until the end of the game because they are taking risks more and more.

“To be fair they didn’t create a lot later in the game when they were gambling and the wingers were staying up. We managed the game really well.

“I am very proud of the performance and it was a clean sheet, 1-0, a tough away game, a very tough away game, the only thing that was missing was the second goal.”

Despite the defeat, Grant McCann was also pleased with parts of his side’s performance against the top-of-the-table outfit.

“I think first half West Brom were much better than us,” the Hull head coach said.

“We didn’t lay a glove on them, we probably gave them a little bit too much respect and they’re a top team, they’re top of the league for a reason.

“I was disappointed with the first-half performance but in the second half I thought we were the better team.

“In the whole game I thought we had the best chances and the most clear-cut chances in the game. On another day we’d have taken it. That bit is frustrating.

“I was (heartened) second half. For us to get those chances against one of the best teams in the league, it shows that we’re getting there and getting better.

“I think on a whole it was a nothing game, both keepers didn’t have much to do. I feel as though we had chances but we just couldn’t score them, we have been ruthless over the last 10 or 11 games, but today we wasn’t.”