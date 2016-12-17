Sloppy game management angers Juventus boss Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri was left frustrated at Juventus' poor game management in their 1-0 victory over title rivals Roma - and played down the significance of equalling a Serie A record with the result.

Gonzalo Higuain's rasping strike handed Juve the lead 14 minutes into a tightly-fought contest at Juventus Stadium, and the champions held firm to move seven points clear of Luciano Spalletti's side.

But although Juve secured their 25th consecutive home league victory - equalling the club's own record - Allegri was disappointed that the hosts almost let their lead slip in the closing stages, with Roma squandering several gilt-edged chances.

"It was a good game between major teams. Winning was important, but the season is long, nothing is confirmed," Allegri told Premium Sport.

"I was angry because we have not managed the match well. Roma have great physicality and we risked losing the ball and allowed them too much space on set-pieces.

"The 25-game record does not interest me. I am interested in getting to the top in May. We are currently in the lead but we have to see what will happen in a few months, especially when the Champions League returns.

"But let's enjoy this victory, and we will see how the other teams do. It is important to go into the [Supercoppa Italiana] game against AC Milan with the right mental condition.

"[Daniele] Rugani has played a great game against [Edin] Dzeko. Alex Sandro has not missed anything on defence, he could become extraordinary. [Stefano] Sturaro played like [Arturo] Vidal. He fought against the Roma midfield, winning many battles, and it was not easy with Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan."

Juve were not helped in their efforts when Miralem Pjanic went off injured early in the second half, and Allegri confirmed that the former Roma playmaker is a doubt for Friday's Supercoppa Italiana clash with Milan.

"Pjanic took a hit to his hip. There's six days to recover, but we will see this week how he is," Allegri added.

Meanwhile, Roma coach Spalletti believes that Juve were well deserving of their victory and acknowledged that his side face an uphill struggle to close the gap at the top.

"Juve have proven to be very strong, we are going to have to be very good to recover points," Spalletti told Premium Sport.

"They were better at an individual level. We need to score more goals to win this type of game, that is something we have to overcome."