Slutsky reflects on "humiliating" defeat

CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutsky admitted his side lack quality after suffering a "humiliating" 2-0 defeat to Wolfsburg.

Slutsky saw his captain Igor Akinfeev make a crucial error that allowed Andre Schurrle to score for Wolfsburg, and the former Chelsea man made it two in the 88th minute.

The result ended CSKA's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League -a feat they have now failed to achieve for three seasons in a row.

They will now hope to qualify for a place in the Europa League, and Slutsky said: "For us it was a very humiliating defeat.

"In the second half we had a big advantage. We had many moments to score when the score was 0-0 and also at 0-1.

"The fact that we cannot qualify to the knockout round for the third successive year shows that our level is a little bit below that of some other clubs."