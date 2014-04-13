Small steps key for Simeone

Simeone's side can extend their lead at the top of La Liga to three points with a win over relegation-threatened Getafe on Sunday, after Barcelona slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat at Granada on Saturday.

Atletico saw off Barca to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in midweek, and go into their last six games of the season with the prospect of lifting a first Liga title since 1996 in their hands.

And Simeone has insisted his team will try to enjoy the fact they have the edge over rivals Real Madrid - who are level on points with Atleti having played a game more, but behind on the head-to-head records - and Barca as an enthralling title race draws to a close.

"There are a few games to go to finish the league, but then, when the league started, we lived game by game and now more than ever," the Argentinian said.

"We should be enjoying what is happening. There are four Spanish teams in the semi-finals of the Europa League and the Champions League and we're trying to be top of the league.

"We are competing very well in the league. The league is moving forward and the team is in a nice position.

"But to maintain the same options we have today we have to play a great game (against Getafe). We depend entirely on game by game."