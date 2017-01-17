Smooth sailing for Liverpool in Plymouth? Klopp expects tough test

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels it is only logical for Plymouth Argyle to again adopt a defensive strategy as the League Two side attempt to bridge the gulf in class in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday.

The Reds failed to break down Plymouth when both teams met earlier this month, the third-round tie ending in a scoreless draw at Anfield.

A home clash against Wolves is the reward for the victors and Klopp is expecting his players to face another spirited display at Home Park.

"I heard a lot of things after the game but it was really a concentrated defensive performance and we could not come through, so all the credit for Plymouth," Klopp stated at a news conference.

"I do not know if the plan from the first second was to be that deep or not, but it is up to us to do something about it. We cannot wait until they do something and try to make a counter-attack. There are possibilities to speed up the game, but we did not use them in the first game. We spoke already about it and the game will be different.

"We have to do what we did to Manchester United, to cool the atmosphere down with the way we play, that is what our main target is for this game.

"We cannot react to what they do. They are allowed to defend with all they have, because we are a Premier League team and they are a League Two team.

"Usually, they play differently, they are a top team in League Two. But to go to the next round, as a lower-league team, you should concentrate on defence, that absolutely makes sense. If they open the space, we will take it, but I do not expect it."