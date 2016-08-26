Soares signs new four-year Southampton deal

Southampton defender Cedric Soares has signed a new four-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Sporting CP last year, made 24 appearances as Saints finished sixth in the Premier League under Ronald Koeman last season.

Soares then helped Portugal to glory at Euro 2016, playing every game of the knockout stages at right-back for Fernando Santos' triumphant side.

"Southampton are improving every year, in every detail. That's very nice to be part of," he told the club's website.

"To feel it from the inside, we can see step by step, the club, the footballers, are on the right way. I hope we can achieve more success."

Manager Claude Puel hopes Soares' renewal sends out a message that the club are eager to keep their top players, with fellow Portugal international Jose Fonte still linked with a move to Manchester United.

"It's good news for the club, for Cedric and for all the team," he said. "He is an international player, he has won Euro 2016 with Portugal and it’s important for the club to keep players of his calibre.



"I'm happy for him and for us to keep Cedric with this team. He is a good player, important, a technical player and I am sure he will do many good things this season."

Southampton host Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.