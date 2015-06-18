Soares signs on at Southampton
Cedric Soares has swapped the Primeira Liga for the Premier League after opting to join Southampton from Sporting Lisbon.
Southampton have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Cedric Soares.
The 23-year-old right-back has penned a four-year contract at St Mary's Stadium and his arrival is sure to increase rumours that England international Nathaniel Clyne is to join Liverpool.
Soares, a Portugal international, has risen through the ranks at Sporting and won the Taca de Portugal last season.
"I joined this club because I believe we can do better and better every year," Soares told Southampton's official website.
"Everyone knows that the Premier League is a very, very good league - and maybe the best one in the world - so for me it's a pleasure to be here, but even more of a pleasure to be in Southampton.
"Southampton is a big, big club in England and is very respected. It's a club with a lot of history and, for me, it's very important to play for a big club. I think this is a very good move."
Soares becomes Southampton's second signing in the space of three days following the arrival of Spain international Juanmi from Malaga on Tuesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.