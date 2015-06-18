Soares signs on at Southampton

Southampton have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Cedric Soares.

The 23-year-old right-back has penned a four-year contract at St Mary's Stadium and his arrival is sure to increase rumours that England international Nathaniel Clyne is to join Liverpool.

Soares, a Portugal international, has risen through the ranks at Sporting and won the Taca de Portugal last season.

"I joined this club because I believe we can do better and better every year," Soares told Southampton's official website.

"Everyone knows that the Premier League is a very, very good league - and maybe the best one in the world - so for me it's a pleasure to be here, but even more of a pleasure to be in Southampton.

"Southampton is a big, big club in England and is very respected. It's a club with a lot of history and, for me, it's very important to play for a big club. I think this is a very good move."

Soares becomes Southampton's second signing in the space of three days following the arrival of Spain international Juanmi from Malaga on Tuesday.

