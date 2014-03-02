Solskjaer buoyed by improved Cardiff showing

Roberto Soldado got the only goal of the match just before the half-hour mark as Cardiff's winless run on the road in the top flight was extended to 12 games.

The result leaves Cardiff firmly in the relegation picture, three points adrift of 17th-placed West Brom having also played a game more than the Mildands outfit.

However, Solskjaer believes his team produced a much better showing at White Hart Lane than in their 4-0 home drubbing at the hands of Hull City a week earlier.

"It was a big improvement - that was a team, a team who believed in what we are doing who had a real go," the Norwegian is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"It was a poor goal to concede, it was our free-kick and a counter-attack against us but those are those margins that go against you, but we will get them turned."

The Welsh side face a crucial relegation clash next Saturday, as bottom side Fulham visit the Cardiff City Stadium.